Shimla: Giving rest to the rumours of Cabinet reshuffle, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has brushed aside the talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle or leadership change in the state BJP.

After losing Mandi Parliamentary and three assembly by-elections to the opposition Congress, speculations of a cabinet reshuffle and possible leadership change were making rounds in the political circle

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, in his informal interaction with media at Kangra on Friday, ruled out any change in leadership and Cabinet reshuffle. CM said that the party would analyse the reasons for the by-elections defeat.

Himachal CM shall attend the important party’s National Executive Meeting on Sunday in Delhi, where senior party leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, are scheduled to be in attendance.

BJP’s national executive meeting is being held first time since 2019. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh informed that the party is to discuss plans for the upcoming Assembly polls and pass a political resolution and stunning defeat in the Mandi parliamentary by-elections – where Congress candidate Pratibha Singh had defeated BJP’s Khushal Thakur in a close contest, is likely to come up.