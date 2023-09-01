In a significant stride towards bolstering sustainable agricultural practices and uplifting the livelihoods of natural farmers, the state of Himachal Pradesh is rolling out a Sustainable Food System Platform (SusPNF). This collaborative endeavour brings together the expertise of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, the State Agriculture Department, and Farmer Producer companies. The SusPNF is set to become the first of its kind in the country, marking a remarkable milestone in the realm of sustainable agriculture.

This pioneering initiative is a result of a Memorandum of Association between the University, the State Department of Agriculture’s Prakritik Krishi Khushal Yojana (PK3Y), and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The primary goal of this collaboration is to empower natural farmers and drive advancements in the agricultural sector, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for local communities.

NABARD has entrusted the University with the role of a Producer Organization Promoting Institution (POPI) for four Natural Farmers Producer Companies (N-FPCs). This designation underscores the university’s steadfast dedication to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and contributing to the welfare of rural areas. As a POPI, the university will leverage its expertise to assist Natural Farmer’s Producer companies in accessing grants and support from NABARD, effectively bridging the gap between available resources and the farming community.

The partnership aims to establish a robust support system for natural farmers, encompassing vital resources such as post-harvest assistance, alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and various forms of technical support.

Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of Nauni University, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership positions the university to make a positive and transformative impact on the agricultural landscape of Himachal Pradesh and highlights the comprehensive endeavours of the University to champion sustainable farming practices in the region. This will serve as a testament to the multi-dimensional approach adopted by the university to support natural farmers, transcending mere financial aid. As this collaborative journey unfolds, it is anticipated that these initiatives will pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for natural farmers and the broader agricultural panorama of the state.”

As part of this partnership, a SusPNF workshop is scheduled to take place at the Directorate of Extension Education of the University. This workshop will see the participation of key stakeholders, including the Secretary Agriculture Himachal Pradesh, senior officers of NABARD, the State Project Implementing Unit PK3Y, CEOs, and Board of Directors of natural farming-based FPCs, and university scientists associated with the project. The workshop will facilitate extensive discussions on sustainable natural farming food systems models, marking a crucial step in advancing sustainable agriculture practices in the region.