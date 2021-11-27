Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has announced to constitute a committee for appointment on compassionate grounds.

The committee will be headed by the state Chief Secretary and would give its presentation at the next Cabinet Meeting.

The state government has also decided to make changes in National Pension Scheme and now opted for giving an opportunity to the employees to choose any Pension Fund for investment for ensuring better returns. To date, employees have to invest in only those Pension Fund selected by the Government.

The NPS employees were being provided Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity benefits and now the Government has decided to provide Gratuity to NPS employees deprived of this benefit from 15th May 2003 to 22nd September 2017.