Need to be proactive in light of the new variant: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new ‘Omicron’ variant of the coronavirus.

At a meeting to review the Covid situation, Modi was briefed about the global trends on Covid-19 infections and Officials highlighted those countries across the world have experienced multiple COVID-19 surges since the onset of the pandemic, a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement said.

Officials briefed PM about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed, an official statement further said.

PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. PM said

“In light of the new threat, people need to be more cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking & social distancing.”

PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. PM asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

PM also reviewed the national situation relating to Covid-19 cases and test positivity rates. PM was apprised of the progress in vaccination and the efforts being made under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.