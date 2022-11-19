Shimla: Following the order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the state government directed all the departments, boards, corporations and universities to start bio-metric attendance.

Deputy Secretary (Personnel), in a letter to all Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, all divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Managing Directors of all boards and corporations, asked to ensure bio-metric attendance by its employees.

The court in its orders had directed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all the departments, boards and corporation to make bio-metric attendance operational.