The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken a strict view of rampant encroachments, fire risks and the lack of basic public amenities in Shimla’s congested Lower Bazaar area, directing the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) to act not only against street vendors but also against shopkeepers who have illegally occupied government land.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jialal Bhardwaj directed the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take action not only against vendors but also against shopkeepers who have illegally occupied government land in front of their shops. The court observed that shopkeepers cannot escape accountability, as they are allowing people to sit outside their establishments and allegedly collecting money in return.

The court was informed that Lower Bazaar has become extremely narrow and congested due to unchecked encroachments. Noting the serious safety risks, the bench pointed out that most buildings in the area are over 150 years old and largely made of wood, making the market highly vulnerable to fire. In such conditions, even a minor incident could turn into a major disaster, the court observed, stressing that emergency vehicles would be unable to move freely if encroachments are not removed.

Granting a free hand to the Municipal Corporation, the High Court said action against erring shopkeepers would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The police administration has also been directed to provide necessary assistance to ensure that the area remains free from illegal occupation.

The court further took note of the lack of basic amenities in Lower Bazaar, including drinking water, seating arrangements for senior citizens, women and tourists, proper waste disposal facilities, and designated space for parking emergency vehicles. The administration was directed to work out practical solutions to address these long-standing deficiencies.

The directions were issued during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed in 2014, highlighting public safety concerns and civic issues in Lower Bazaar. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 10, 2026.