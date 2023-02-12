New Delhi: Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the new Governor of the state.

Shukla will be the 22nd Governor of the state. He has replaced Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who has been appointed as the new Governor of Bihar. He was serving as the Governor of the state since July 13, 2021.

Shukla was born on April 1, 1952, in Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh and graduated in Law from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. He joined joining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 1970s and went on to become a four-time MLA from Gorakhpur in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996.

From September 3, 2017, to May 30, 2019, he served as the Minister of Finance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha for Uttar Pradesh from July 5, 2016, till July 5, 2022.

Himachal CM and Deputy CM congratulate Shukla

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have congratulated Shiv Pratap Shukla.

While congratulating Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Chief Minister said that his wide experience in public life will benefit the state and its people.