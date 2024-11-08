Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University is set to witness a significant transformation in its higher education system as the state prepares to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in full swing. Starting from the academic session 2025-26, undergraduate degree courses in the state’s colleges will extend to four years, marking a major shift in line with NEP-2020 guidelines. This move aims to align Himachal’s educational structure with national standards and enhance the quality and flexibility of higher education in the state.

To oversee this transition, a 12-member committee, chaired by the Dean of Studies of Himachal Pradesh University, has been formed. This committee includes university officials, college principals, representatives of the Government College Professors Association, and senior professors. It was established following a meeting held on October 11, chaired by the Education Secretary, to develop an action plan for implementing the four-year undergraduate program. Director of Higher Education, Prof. Amarjeet Sharma, issued the formal notification for the committee’s formation on October 22.

The committee has already begun its work, with an initial meeting chaired by Prof. BK Shivram, Dean of Studies of Himachal Pradesh University. In this meeting, discussions were held on the preparations made in the last academic session for the four-year undergraduate course, as well as the challenges faced by educators and college administrators in implementing the new policy. Key members of the committee include Prof. Mamta Mokta, Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Shyam Lal Kaushal, Controller of Examinations, and Dr. Banita Saklani, President of the Government College Professors Association, among others. Additional members from various colleges can be added to the committee as needed.

The state has made substantial progress in preparing for the transition, with more than 90% of the first-year syllabus for the four-year degree course already completed. The next phase will focus on finalizing examination procedures and ensuring that colleges have the necessary infrastructure and resources to support the new program. College principals, along with the education department, will work closely to address logistical issues, such as ensuring adequate facilities and teaching staff for the extended degree program.

The implementation of NEP-2020 is expected to bring several benefits to students, offering them a more flexible, multidisciplinary education with exit options at different stages of the program. The four-year degree structure will allow students to earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, and a bachelor’s degree after three years, with the option to complete a research-focused fourth year.

Himachal Pradesh University’s role in shaping the state’s response to NEP-2020 has been crucial, and with the active involvement of the Education Department, the government is confident that the four-year undergraduate program will be rolled out successfully in the 2025-26 session. This marks a significant step forward in modernizing the state’s higher education system and equipping students with skills that align with global educational standards.