Mandi: With the announcement of by-elections dates in Mandi parliamentary and three assembly constituencies, the ruling BJP has intensified its campaign and seeking votes in favour of the party.

Though, BJP hasn’t declared its candidates for the poll, but have initiated reaching out to the electorates.

State Chief Minister Jair Ram Thakur has initiated a campaign from his home assembly segment of Seraj and seek electorates support in favour of the party candidate. Seraj is a part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Being a home constituency of Jai Ram Thakur, stakes are high for the CM. while addressing party workers at Bagsyad on Friday, Thakur urged them to go to the doorsteps of people to seek their support for the party.

In the Jubbal-Kotkhai segment Chetan Bragta, son of former minister late Narinder Bragta, has already initiated a campaign and even covered the entire assembly segment in his door-to-door campaign. Seeking votes in the name of development carried out by his late father, Chetan seems giving a formidable challenge to Congress leader Rohit Thakur in the by-elections. Even senior party leaders and cabinet ministers have also visited the Jubbal-Kotkhai segment and sought support for a party candidate.

However, BJP has failed to put a united force in Jaisinghpur and Arki assembly segments.

Meanwhile, Congress is in a catch 22 situation and still undecided on its candidates. Baring Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency, Congress has failed to reach out to form a consensus in declaring its candidates. From the Mandi segment, former MP Pratibha Singh can be a party candidate, but there is no clarity on the same. Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has also sought a party ticket to contest the parliamentary by-election. Senior-most Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur has already denied contesting the parliamentary election.