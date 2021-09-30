New Delhi: Senior politician and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced to leave the Congress party. However, he categorically cleared that he’s not joining the BJP.

“I have no intention of continuing in the Congress. I will not take insults,” Singh said.

Two times Chief Minister said that he has not yet resigned from the Congress, but would soon do so.

Following differences with the party, Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister of the state.

Singh, in Delhi, met Home Minister Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval.

After his meeting with Amit Shah, rumours were being spread about his joining BJP. However, he categorically denied joining the saffron outfit.