IIT Mandi ranks 41 in engineering and 82 in overall categories

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the India Rankings 2021 instituted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework here today.

Despite tall claims of the government and universities authorities, Govt funded HP University, Agriculture University Palampur, Horticulture and forestry University Nauni, central university Dharamshala have again failed to rank even in the top 100 university position.

Meanwhile, In the NIRF ranking 2021, private funded Solan based Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has continued to perform well and ranked among the top hundred universities. Shoolini University has ranked at 89 position in University category, while in Pharmacy category university was placed at 36th position.

In the engineering category, IIT Mandi was ranked at 41 position and placed at 82 position in overall category. NIT Hamirpur was also ranked in the engineering category and placed at the 99th position.

Apart from these, other universities of Himachal have failed to find position in any categories.

This is the sixth consecutive edition of the India Rankings of HEIs in India. During its maiden year in 2016, rankings were announced for the University category as well as for three domain-specific rankings, namely Engineering, Management and Pharmacy institutions.

Over the period of six years, three new categories and five new subject domains were added to bring the total tally to 4 four categories, namely Overall, University, College and Research Institutions and 7 subjects, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Law and Dental in 2021.

Research institutions have been ranked for the first time in India Rankings 2021.

Top Positions

Indian Institute of Technology Madras retains 1st Position in Overall Category as well as in Engineering for the third consecutive year.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tops the University as well as Research Institution category introduced for the first time in India Rankings 2021.

IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management subject and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi occupies the top slot in Medical for the fourth consecutive year.

Jamia Hamdard tops the list in Pharmacy subject for the third consecutive year.

Miranda College retains 1st position amongst colleges for the fifth consecutive year.

IIT Roorkee takes the top slot for the first time in Architecture subject displacing IIT Kharagpur.

National Law School of India University, Bangalore retains its first position for in Law for the fourth consecutive years.

Colleges in Delhi dominate ranking of colleges with five colleges out of first 10 colleges from Delhi.

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, secure 1st position in “Dental” category.