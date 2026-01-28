Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) has opened the Drobotics Lab, aimed at strengthening practical and technology-driven learning for students. The lab focuses on robotics, automation, embedded systems and AI-based technologies, allowing students to move beyond classroom theory and work on real-world applications.

Vice Chancellor Prof. R. K. Sharma underlined the importance of hands-on learning, innovation and skill development in emerging technology domains. He said such facilities help students develop problem-solving abilities and prepare them for future industry challenges.

A major highlight of the inauguration was the demonstration of a robotic dog, which attracted students and faculty members. Its interactive movements sparked interest and curiosity, especially among students keen on robotics and automation. A lamp-lighting ceremony was also held, symbolising the beginning of a new academic and technological initiative at the university.

An exhibition showcased the equipment and facilities available in the Drobotics Lab. These included NVIDIA Jetson Nano boards and Jetson Thor for AI and edge-computing applications, Arduino boards for microcontroller-based learning, a 3D printer for rapid prototyping, robotic cars, and other modules used in robotics projects. The exhibition demonstrated how students can use these tools to design and develop industry-relevant solutions.

Students explained the objectives of the lab and highlighted its role in promoting project-based learning, research and innovation. Many students interacted with the equipment and discussed future projects that could be developed using the lab’s resources.

With the opening of the Drobotics Lab, JUIT aims to create a learning environment that supports experimentation, collaboration and innovation. The initiative is expected to help students gain practical skills and stay prepared for fast-changing technological demands.