Shimla: The state government claimed of implementing Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) aggressively to address the problem of malnutrition amongst pregnant women and lactating mothers of the state.

The scheme is being implemented through the Women and Child Development department.

Under the scheme, maternity benefit is provided to eligible pregnant women and lactating mothers on birth of their first living child. The eligible beneficiaries are given an incentive of Rs. 5000 in three instalments as per approved norms and fulfilling of conditionality.

As many as 1,96,491 beneficiaries are registered in the state under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and benefit of Rs. 82.59 crore has been credited in the bank account of the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme in the year 2017.

In the year 2021-22, about 18,603 beneficiaries have been registered till date and Rs. 6,10,32,000 have been deposited in the account of beneficiaries.

Keeping in view the nutritional requirement of pregnant women and lactating mothers, providing partial compensation for wage loss and improvement in their health, the state government has ensured effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Under the scheme, in district Shimla, about 19,019 beneficiaries have been benefited with Rs. 7,87,75,000 and in district Solan 16,440 eligible women have benefited with an expenditure of rupees six crores 40 lakh. Since the implementation of the scheme, in district Kangra, about 21 crores has been spent to benefit 47,000 eligible women under the scheme.

PMMVY under the umbrella of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme has direct targeted interventions to address the problem of malnutrition among women and children in the country.

All pregnant women and lactating mothers, excluding those who are in regular employment with the Centre government or state government or PSUs or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force are being covered under this scheme.