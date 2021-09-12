Shimla: The state government has organised Jan Manch in 11 districts of the State on Sunday. In this Jan Manch programme, 1609 grievances and demands were received out of which most of the complaints were disposed of on the spot.

In district Shimla, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj presided over the Jan Manch at Kalbog in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. As many as 76 complaints were received and 73 were disposed of while the remaining were sent to different departments for early redressal.

In district Mandi, 332 complaints and demands were received out of which maximum were resolved on the spot while remaining were sent to the concerned departments for early redressal.

In district Hamirpur, the Jan Manch was organised at Government Senior Secondary School Kangu of Nadaun Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district. Ten complaints and eight demands were received before the Jan Manch which was resolved before the Jan Manch. During Jan Manch 16 complaints and 37 demands and all were disposed of on the spot.

In district Una, Jan Manch was organized at Government High School Uppar Basal in Kuthlehar Assembly Constituency. As many as 102 complaints were received and addressed.

In district Solan, Jan Manch was organised at Banalagi in Doon Assembly Constituency where 145 complaints and demands were received.

In district Kullu, 40 complaints were received out of which maximum were resolved on the spot and the remaining were sent to concerned departments for early redressal.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal presided over the Jan Manch in the Sirmour district. The programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School Koti Padhog in Pachhad Assembly Constituency. 47 complaints were received.

In District Bilaspur, Jan Manch was organized at Gram Panchayat Jukhala of Assembly Constituency Shri Naina Devi. 349 complaints and demands were received and addressed.

In Kangra district, the Jan Manch was organised in Nagrota Assembly Constituency. As many as 83 complaints and demands were received and addressed.

In the Kinnaur district, the Jan Manch was organised at Nichar. As many as 78 complaints were received during the programme.

In Chamba district, the Jan Manch was organised at Bhanjradu of Churah Assembly Constituency. As many as 304 complaints and demands were received during the programme.