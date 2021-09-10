Shimla: Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the Shimla Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwajsaid the Centre government has provided forest clearance for the scheme in a short duration.

Bhardwaj reiterated state government commitment to provide a 24×7 water supply to Shimla town. “Five wards of Shimla would be provided with 24×7 water supply by the end of the year,” Minister added.

Suresh Bhardwaj said the draft Negotiation Package of Rs. 1813 Crore has been approved. Out of Rs. 1813 Crore, World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 1160.32 Crore and rest amount of Rs. 652.68 Crore will be borne by the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The project envisages lifting water from Satluj near village Shakrodi, involving lifting to a height of 1.6 km and pipe laying of 22 km to augment 67 MLD water at Sanjauli. The project also seeks to replace the distribution pipe network across MC Shimla to upgrade it to a 24×7 water supply system. Additionally, the sewerage network in areas of Mehli, Panthaghati, Totu and Mashobra would be provided. This is a flagship project for the State as it seeks to provide best in class water supply and sewerage system in Shimla that will cater to the requirements of the town up to the year 2050.