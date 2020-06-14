Shimla: A 19 years old truck driver from Delhi, who was brought to the IGMC Shimla after a fatal truck accident, has died today morning at the hospital.

He was brought in critical condition to the hospital and tested Coronavirus positive yesterday night. Resident of Okhala Industrial area of Delhi had come to Shimla to supply consignment to the Indian Institute of Advanced studies from Delhi.

Now authorities and medical department are tracing primary contacts and also areas he had visited.

Meanwhile, IGMC causality ward has been sealed and being sanitized and will be open only after the sensitization.

Update: One Primary contact of truck driver has been tested positive for Coronavirus