Shimla: Promising to address the issues of contractors, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has asked contractors to continue the work on developmental projects.

The Urban Development Minister, here on Saturday, assured to resolve the issues of contractors.

Bhardwaj claimed of discussing the matter with the state Public Work Department and given instructions to officers to resolve the problems of the contractors at the earliest.

Acknowledging the contribution of contractors, Urban Development Minister appealed contractor not to go into the proposed strike. He stated that the contractor plays an important part in restoring normal life after heavy snowfall in the state. He asked the contractors to continue the snow removal work uninterrupted.

Agitated over non-payment of bills, Contractor Union has decided to go on a strike from February 7 and threaten to close work in the state.