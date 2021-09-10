Shimla: The Election Commission of India has appointed Muskan, a blind PhD scholar at Himachal Pradesh University, as the Youth Icon for the State.

Earlier in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha and in the 2019 Loksabha elections also she was declared as Youth Icon.

Muskan hails from a remote village of Sindasali in Chirgaon of Shimla district, has proved that visual or any other disability cannot stop those who are determined to achieve their goals

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Muskan. She is an inspiration for the young generation, CM said and further added “daughters of the state are striving hard to secure their place in the society.”

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी ने हिमाचल प्रदेश विश्वविद्यालय शिमला की दृष्टिबाधित पीएचडी छात्रा एवं बेहतरीन गायिका मुस्कान को हिमाचल प्रदेश के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग का यूथ आइकन बनने पर बधाई दी।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने कहा कि मुस्कान युवा पीढ़ी के लिए एक प्रेरणास्रोत है। — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) September 10, 2021

Congratulating Muskan, Prof. Sikander Kumar said, “she has brought laurels to the State. She has defied her visual disability by her talent, hard work and proper use of computers installed at the Accessible Library of our university, for study. We are providing every support to the disabled students who are striving hard to achieve their goals.”

Ajai Srivastava said Muskan had cast her vote in the last two elections by using braille signage on EVM and her slogan was, “when I can cast my vote, why can’t you?

Presently she is pursuing her PhD in Music from HPU and has qualified UGC NET and State SET and aims to become a professor. She uses social media platforms through talking software on a fellowship.