Solan – A case of ragging has been reported at a private university in the Wankaghat area of Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. A junior student has filed a complaint alleging that he was physically assaulted by a group of senior students, leading to a police case being registered.

According to the complaint, the first-year student had been facing harassment from several final-year students for days. The situation escalated two days ago when the seniors allegedly took the student to a room and beat him up. The victim, who sustained injuries during the assault, reported the incident to the Kandaghat police station, prompting an investigation.

The university’s anti-ragging committee convened a meeting on Monday to address the issue, but the accused senior students failed to attend. Meanwhile, the police have launched an inquiry based on the student’s complaint.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the case: “A complaint regarding ragging was received, and the police are investigating the matter. The accused students will be questioned to uncover the full truth behind the incident.”

The incident has raised concerns about student safety and adherence to anti-ragging protocols within educational institutions.