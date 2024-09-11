Solan: In a major development, the police have arrested three students in connection with the ragging case at Bahra University, Waknaghat. The arrests came after thorough questioning of both the accused students and university officials. Authorities are continuing their investigation, with more arrests expected in the coming days.

The case came to light after a disturbing video of the incident, which took place inside the university hostel, went viral on social media. The video shows senior students consuming alcohol and smoking in a hostel room, while also forcing a junior student to drink alcohol. The footage also captured the accused students physically assaulting the victim. The incident has sparked widespread concern among parents about the safety and environment within the university.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Kandaghat police registered a case and began their investigation. As a result of the incident, four students involved in the ragging have been expelled from the university. The police are now focusing on whether other students were involved in the assault.

Parents Express Concerns Over Safety

The viral video has sent shockwaves through the community, with many parents contacting children and the university administration to ensure their safety. The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of Bahra University, particularly the safety of students residing in hostels. Parents are now calling for stricter safety measures and a review of the university’s hostel policies to prevent such incidents from recurring.

University officials have been cooperating with the investigation, but the case has highlighted the need for stronger measures against ragging and better oversight of student activities. The police have vowed to take strict action against those involved, with potential for further arrests as the investigation unfolds.

The incident at Bahra University has reignited the ongoing conversation about ragging in educational institutions, with many calling for tougher laws and enforcement to protect students from such harassment and abuse.