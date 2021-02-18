New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today witnessed the signing of between

IndianOil Corp. Ltd. and Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenstat Norway signed a Statement of Intent for setting up of Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen.

The association aims to develop a Center of Excellence on Hydrogen (CoE-H) including CCUS and Fuel Cells by IndianOil and Greenstat for clean energy in cooperation with Indo-Norwegian Hydrogen Cluster companies/organizations.

The CoE-H will facilitate transfer and sharing of technology, know-how and experience through the green Hydrogen value chain and other relevant technologies including hydrogen storage and fuel cells.

The CoE-H will be a vehicle for promoting R&D projects in Green and Blue Hydrogen between Norwegian and Indian R&D institutions/universities. Working closely with Industry and Governments on both sides, CoE-H will be levering its intellectual strengths in developing cost-efficient and scalable and sustainable technological solutions.

The CoE will also pilot fuel cell research. The institute will also act as a think-tank towards developing codes and standards for best industrial practices, safety, product protocols and regulations in the area of hydrogen and fuel cells.

The partnership between IndianOil and Greenstat will actively assist partners/stakeholders to develop business models based upon feasibility studies besides facilitating consultancies to industry, utilities and regulators on hydrogen storage, hydrogen production, refueling stations, fuel cells and CCUS technologies.