Solan: Shoolini University has established the first-ever Microbiologists Student Unit. The Microbiologists Student Unit is certified by the Microbiologists Society of India.

Prof. Arvind Deshmukh, the founder, and national president of the ‘Microbiologists Society,’ who was the chief guest, focused on the current trend in microbiology. He discussed various industrial aspects of microbiology and how science can be commercialised for livelihood and bio-businesses.

Chancellor Prof. P.K Khosla shared his expertise in the fields of microbiology and biotechnology. He lauded the efforts of students who took the initiative and took on the responsibility of forming and running Himachal Pradesh’s first student organisation dedicated to microbiological sciences.

Prof. Sourabh Kulshrestha, Head of School of Biotechnology, shared his insights on the topic and encouraged young students to thrive in their microbiological fields of interest.

Dr. Gaurav Saxena (Assistant Professor), and Dr. Nitika Thakur (Assistant Professor) will lead the Microbiologists Unit at Shoolini University.