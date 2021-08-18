Shimla: Youth Congress Shimla (Rural) on Wednesday staged a protest in Shimla against scams in the State’s Animal Husbandry Department, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and other departments of the state and demanded a CBI probe of these scams. Youth Congress has further demanded that a case should be filed against the government.

Youth Congress also submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar through Deputy Commissioner, Shimla regarding this matter.

During the protest, General Secretary, State Youth Congress Rahul Chauhan said that the audit report of the CAG is very shocking, in which many scams have occurred under the nose of the government and with the collusion of government employees have been exposed.

“The state government is involved in various scams including scam of Rs 99.71 lakhs in State’s Animal Husbandry Department and Rs 1.13 crore scam in Himachal Pradesh University,” said Chauhan.

He said that the state government’s involvement in these scams has brought shame to all the people of Himachal.

“Instead of taking action against those who are involved in these scams, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is raising questions on the authenticity of CAG’s audit report to save the image of the government,” said Chauhan.

“Such rhetoric of CM against CAG officials clearly shows that the BJP government has now lost faith in government institutions as well” he added.

He said that these scams should be investigated by CBI so that the culprits could be punished.