Nauni University

Nauni/Solan: The administration of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni interacted and extended support to the students from Afghanistan who are pursuing their studies at the university.

At present, there are eight students from Afghanistan enrolled in PhD, MSc and MBA programmes at the university. These students have been provided fellowships by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

University Registrar Prashant Sirkek, Student Welfare Officer Dr. JK Dubey and the warden of the international hostel interacted with the students on Wednesday.

The University Registrar assured Afghan students to provide all possible help to make their stay at the university comfortable. As the academic session was delayed last year due to COVID the university has already forwarded the requests of some of the students for extension of visas and has also assured them of expediting the process for the award of their degrees.

Sirkek also inquired about the well-being of their families.

The students thanked the university for its support. They informed that their families are safe back in Afghanistan. Afghan students expressed hope to normalise the situation in Afghanistan.