Shimla: A Nepal resident has been arrested for stealing gold and silver idols of a local deity from a temple in Jhakri, near Rampur Bushahr, district Shimla.

According to police, it received information that gold and silver idols of a local deity worth Rs 15 lakhs have been stolen from Naag Kansar Labana Temple in Jhakri.

Taking immediate action, police immediately arrested a Nepali resident and recovered stolen idols and cash from the accused.

Superintendent of all (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

She said that police were able to take prompt action due to the alertness of the night watchman and the presence of CCTV cameras.

SP has also appealed to all the temple Committees to install CCTV cameras and deploy a night watchman in all the temples of the state.