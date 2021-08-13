Shimla: With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the landslide incident at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district has mounted to 15, while over 15 persons are still missing.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority officials on third day the rescue operations resumed at 5.30 am in the morning that lead to the recovery of two more bodies at 6.30 am.

The rescue operations had to be stopped for sometime at 6.50 am due to shooting stones falling from the mountain.

A Bolero jeep and its occupants are still untraceable.

More than 15 persons of the ill-fated bus that rolled down the mountain along with the debris of the landslide are still missing.

The NH 5 that was closed for vehicular movement during the night has been opened and police team has been deployed for traffic management.

The landslide on Wednesday occurred at around 12.00 pm on the NH 5 at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district about 170 km from Shimla.