Shooter Targets Main Accused in Former MLA Attack; Police Nab One Suspect, Hunt for Another

Bilaspur – In a shocking incident near the Bilaspur court today, a young man was injured in a daylight shooting. The target of the attack, Saurabh Patiyal, the main accused in the assault on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, was at the court for a scheduled appearance when unidentified assailants opened fire. Patiyal, who had been out on bail for the past one and a half months, was accompanied by his companions when the gunfire erupted.

The injured individual was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to AIIMS for comprehensive care. The severity of his injuries remains undisclosed. The local police, led by DSP Madan Dhiman, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants fled towards the court premises following the shooting. The police have managed to apprehend one of the attackers, while another suspect remains at large. The gunfire also caused collateral damage, shattering the glass of several nearby vehicles.

DSP Dhiman stated that the investigation is in full swing, with efforts focused on identifying and capturing the fleeing suspect. Authorities are also working to determine the motive behind the attack and whether it is connected to the earlier assault on the former MLA.