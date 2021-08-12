Shimla: The death in the landslide incident at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district has mounted to 13, while many are still missing.

The rescue operations resumed at 6.00 am in the morning after it was stopped last night after searching and clearing the debris on the road in search of a bus and a Bolero jeep that was untraceable.

According to SDMA Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta, “Three bodies along with the remains of the bus was found under the debris towards the bank of river Satluj.”

The ill-fated bus is said to have rolled down due to the impact of the landslide and was buried under the rubble. However, the Bolero jeep is still untraceable.

The rescue operations had to be stopped at 11.00 am due to continuous shooting stones in the incident area, he added.

The landslide on Wednesday that occurred at 12.00 pm lead to the death of 13 persons including a two-year-old girl and 14 injured.

While 11 deceased persons have been identified, however details of two are still awaited.