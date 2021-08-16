Shimla: Three persons were killed while two persons are missing in two separate accidents in Shimla district.

In one incident, one person died while two others are missing after a pick-up, they were travelling in, plunged into Tons River near Gumma in Nerwa, district Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Balak Ram while the missing persons have been identified as Dikshit and Dila Ram, all residents of Kofar village in Nerwa.

According to police, the accident took place on Sunday around 11:00 pm when they were travelling to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh from Tikari village to sell apples in a pick up (HP 08A 3697). When they reached near Gumma, a driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into Tons River. The pick up along with the three passengers washed away into the river.

Police reached the spot as soon as it reached information and started the search and rescue operation. The dead body of Balak Ram was found near the bank of the river while two others and pick up are still missing.

In another incident a father-daughter duo was killed after the car (CH 01Y 8026) they were travelling in skidded into a deep gorge near Dharech village in Theog Sub Division.

The deceased have been identified as Ramanand (65) and his daughter Sheela Devi (44) both residents of Satog village in Theog Sub Division.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the bodies.

The post-mortem has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to their relatives for cremation while the injured is undergoing treatment in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.