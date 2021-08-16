Why Vice-Chancellor silent on ABVP and SFI clash? Chhatter Singh Thakur question

Shimla: National Students Union of India (NSUI) has condemned the Himachal Pradesh University’s administration of banishing its activists from the university campus and have demanded the university administration to immediately withdraw this decision.

NSUI has also submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar through the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts.

While addressing a press conference in Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, NSUI State President Chhatter Singh Thakur said that on July 31, NSUI staged a protest in the university campus and gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sikandar Kumar and demanded his removal for violating university’s norms and revocation of the extension of service granted to him, to waive off atleast six months fees charged from the students, opening of libraries and hostels in the university amongst other demands.

Thakur said that instead of fulfilling our demands, the university administration has banished him, NSUI Vice President Balwinder Singh Ballu and NSUI Campus President Praveen Minhas from the university campus while the other three NSUI activists Vinu Mehta, Yasin Bhatt and Rajat Bharadwaj have been put on conduct probation for one year.

Terming this decision of the university administration as authoritarian, he said, “Recently, when SFI and ABVP activists clashed in the university campus, no action was taken against them but when we are raising our voices in favour of the students, the university administration is banning us and threatening our activists of rustication.”

He further said that the university administration has invited several Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ABVP leaders to a function to remember former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary which shows that the university is now being turned into a camp of RSS.

He has warned the university administration of started a mass movement if they do not revoke the decision to ban NSUI activists.