Shoolini University hosts Negi and wishes him success for future endeavours

Solan: Sheer grit and determination helped Amit Kumar Negi to achieve a feat that only a handful of people from the state have achieved.

Negi scaled the highest mountain Mt. Everest making the state proud.

Belonging from a humble family from Batseri, Sangla in Kinnaur district, his journey to the world’s highest mountain has not been easy. He is the first civilian from Kinnaur to have climbed the summit.

Even rejection undeterred him to let go of years of hard work put in and accomplish the goal that he had set for himself.

“I had lost out on a chance to be a part of Everest team in 2012 despite being a top performer in a Pre – Everest expedition in 2012. However, despite early rejection, I did not lose hope and continued his training with the mountaineering institute,” said Amit Kumar Negi.

Negi while addressing Yoganandra Guru Talk series, hosted by Shoolini University, Solan motivated the students not to lose hope from failures and preservance in life was a must achieve one’s goal.

Negi inculcated the sportsman spirit at a young age and had also been a national level volleyball player, this helped with his physical fitness.

Talking about his journey that took him from his village to the top of the world, Negi recalled the exhilarating experience of being on the top of the summit.

“It was beyond words,” he said, “I remember thanking God and thanking the mountain for giving me the beautiful moment.”

He had even carried a picture of his family members with him as he wanted to share his achievement and the cherishable moment of his lifetime with them, he added.

Negi also shared some videos of the arduous climb which included one where a cyclone struck and they were forced to retreat to a lower camp.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the mountains and appealed to the youth to plant more trees and treat nature with more respect so that future generations could also enjoy its glory and splendour.

Holding the achievements of Alex Honnold, the famous rock climber from the USA and Nimsdai, the record-holding veteran mountaineer in awe, he said that both are his role models and his next goal is to scale the other highest peaks in the other continents.

The students and faculty of Shoolini University inspired by his story wished him good luck for his future endeavours.

Negi promised to carry the banner of Shoolini University to the next summit that he will scale in the future.