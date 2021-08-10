Shimla: With two deaths on Tuesday, total deaths due to Covid-19 has increased to 3,521 in Himachal Pradesh.

Both the deaths have been reported from Shimla district that includes a 67-year-old male and a 62-year-old female.

According to the health bulletin by National Health Mission since 7.00 pm yesterday, as many as 419 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Covid-19 positive to 208616 to date.

As many as 2961627 persons have been tested so far.

There are 2,318 active cases and 2,02,755 persons have been cured.

Around 109 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Chamba district, 70 each in Kangra and Mandi, Shimla 55, Hamirpur 46, Bilaspur 24, Kullu 18, Lahaul-Spiti 13, Kinnaur 10, Sirmaur 3 and one in Solan. While no case was reported from the Una district.

Another worrisome news is that Himachal Pradesh is among five states with a Covid-19 reproduction number of more than 1, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Reproduction number, or R number, is a way of rating the disease’s ability to spread. It’s an estimate of how many people the disease could infect on average.

Scientists and health experts believe that an R number higher than one could mean that a disease could potentially spread faster in more vulnerable populations.