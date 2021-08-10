Kala Amb/Nahan: In an effort to maintain cleanliness, as many as 750 pollution abating plants will be planted in the coming days in Kala Amb along the stretch of River Markanda, near the site of proposed CETP Kala Amb and STP Trilokpur as well.

Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board Regional Office Paonta Sahib and Regional Laboratory, in association with the district administration on Tuesday, organised a cleanliness drive along the river stretch of Markanda river in Kala Amb, Sirmour.

Deputy Commissioner, Sirmour Ram Kumar Gautam, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nahan Rajneesh Kumar, SDM Nahan, BDO, Nahan Anup Sharma and Industrial Associations of Kala Amb were present during the occasion.

The DC flagged off the campaign as well and participated in the plantation drive.

Apart from this, the Regional Laboratory Shimla conducted cleanliness drive around Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Shimla.