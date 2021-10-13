Palampur: CSK H.P. Agriculture University and Nestle India Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a project “Nestle Healthy Kids- Increasing awareness on nutrition and health amongst school children.”

MoU was signed by Dr D.K. Vatsa, Director of Research of the University and Mr Harpratap Singh Sidhu, Corporate Manager, Nestle India Ltd, Tahilwal unit (Una).

Vice-Chancellor Prof H.K Chaudhry revealed that the project would enable in imparting nutrition and health education to school children of Himachal Pradesh.

Initially, the project would be implemented in six schools covering around 1000 school children and gradually more schools will be covered under this project.

Prof. Chaudhry informed that the project is running in the University since 2013 in which 6000 school children have been made aware of good nutrition and healthy life.