Shimla: The villages upstream and downstream of river Chenab, in Lahaul-Spiti where landslides blocked free flow, were relieved after the water discharge resumed on its own.

The landslide had occurred at 9.20 am near Nalda village in Lahaul and Spiti district and had blocked the flow of the river.

Fearing flooding villages on the banks of the river had been evacuated to avert any loss of precious lives.

The blocked river at around 10.54 AM started receding its water through a self-made stream outlet and by late afternoon 80 percent of the water had receded.

Two villages Tarang and Jasrat were affected by the pooling of water due to landslide blockage, informed State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta.

“While, no loss of life was reported, however, one sheep and a calf got washed away during the incident.

Four houses were flooded owing to the pooling of the water, affecting 16 members of four families.

These families have been provided with temporary shelter/ camp and arrangement for food and blankets have been made,” he said.

Besides, 30 Bigha of agriculture land got flooded and the total loss is estimated to be around Rs. 52 lakhs, he added.

The soil study team has reached at incident site to ascertain the cause of the landslide, he said, adding that the NDRF team has been requested to be stationed at Kullu in case of any emergency.

Cabinet Minister and local MLA Lahaul-Spiti, Ram Lal Markanda, Chief Secreatry, Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu along with district administration visited the incident site and return back after the assessment.