Shimla – The Vigilance team apprehended Kanungo Harish Kumar Sharma, in Dhami, on Friday, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 37,000. The investigation by the Vigilance team uncovered that the accused had received Rs 13,000 through Google Pay as part of the illicit transaction. The arrest was made following a well-executed trap set up by the Vigilance team based on information provided by the complainant, Ramesh Chand.

The incident came to the fore when Ramesh Chand, who had recently purchased land in the name of his two sons, approached the authorities to register a mutation in sub-tehsil Dhami on February 28, 2024. Shockingly, under the pretext of facilitating the documentation process related to the mutation, the Kanungo allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Ramesh Chand.

Ramesh Chand reported the incident to the Vigilance team. Even after Ramesh Chand’s sons had already transferred Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 to the accused through Google Pay.

In light of these allegations, the accused Kanungo Harish Kumar Sharma faces potential suspension pending a separate departmental inquiry. The Vigilance team also has the authority to conduct searches on the accused’s movable and immovable assets.

SP Vigilance Shimla, Anjum Ara, confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 2018 at the Shimla police station. The SP further informed that the Vigilance team successfully arrested the Kanungo and affirmed that the accused will be presented in court, where remand proceedings will take place.