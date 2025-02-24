Kullu: The government has approved the construction of an aerial ropeway from Kullu Bus Stand to Peej Paragliding Point at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore, aiming to boost tourism and improve accessibility in the region.

A government spokesperson stated that the 1.20-kilometer ropeway would offer a safe and convenient transport option for tourists, significantly easing travel to Peej village, which is currently 12 kilometers from Kullu by road. As the gateway to the picturesque Lug Valley, Peej is expected to witness a surge in tourism with the introduction of this facility.

The ropeway will provide direct access to Peej Paragliding Point, making it an attractive destination for adventure enthusiasts, including both novice and experienced paragliders. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision to promote adventure, religious, and water sports tourism, recognizing the tourism sector as a crucial pillar of Himachal Pradesh’s economy.

Additionally, the state government is focusing on eco-tourism, ensuring that visitors can experience the state’s untouched natural beauty while maintaining conservation efforts. Officials highlighted that proactive steps taken by the government have already led to an increase in tourist footfall, significantly contributing to the state’s economy.

With nearly two crore visitors coming to Himachal Pradesh annually to explore its mountains, rivers, and trekking routes, the new ropeway is expected to further enhance the region’s tourism potential, providing a modern and efficient transport solution for adventure seekers.