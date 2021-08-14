Announces BDO office at Darlaghat, PWD sub-division at Jainagar, declares Sayar Mela as State level fair

Arki: Ahead of Arki by-elections, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tried to woo the electorates with various projects and the opening of new offices.

The Arki assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday, announced opening of Block Development Officer’s office (BDO) at Darlaghat in Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district to facilitate the people of the area.

CM inaugurates and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 41.33 crore for the region

The Chief Minister announced opening of PWD sub-division at Jainagar, Jal Shakti sub-division at Kunihar, Patwar circles at Beral and Kunihar and declared that Sayar Mela of Arki as State level fair.

CM also announced to open HRTC Depot at Arki. He also announced upgradation of primary health centres Darlaghat and Loharghat to community health centres and health sub-centre Bagga to a primary health centre.

Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated developmental projects of Rs. 28.84 crore including Rs 3.15 crore Community Health Centre building (level-IV) Darlaghat, Rs. 7.12 crore Government College building at Diggal, Rs. 2.37 crore Arki Kharahatti road and Rs. 16.20 crore Kunihar Bainj-ki-Hatti Shaily Brahamapukhar road.

He laid foundation stones of Rs. 89 lakh renovation and modernization of 33/11 KV sub-station Kunihar, Rs. 4.51 crore augmentation of old water supply schemes in GP Daseran, Dhundan, Hanuman Barog and Surajpur from Ali khud in tehsil Arki, Rs. 1.99 crore improvement of a water distribution system in GP Palog, Daghogi, Kotli, Saryanj, Bakhalag and Kunihar area, Rs. 2.07 crore Khajlaghatti to Katal Karyalu road, Rs. 46 lakh agriculture sale centre, store-cum- residential accommodation at Arki, Rs. 80 lakh office-cum-residence building of SMS (Agriculture) at Kunihar and Rs. 1.77 crore Sub Market Yard at Hanuman Barog.

Former MLA Govind Ram Sharma, Chairman, HIMCOFED and BJP candidate in the 2017 assembly election Rattan Singh Pal were present at the occasion. Both leaders were seeking party ticket for the by-elections.