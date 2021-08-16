Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Higher Education Department has invited applications from meritorious students preparing for competitive examinations under ‘Medha Protsahan’ scheme.

Director, Higher Education Department Dr Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, here on Monday said that these applications have been invited from candidates taking coaching from institutions identified by Higher Education Department within the state or other states preparing for CLAT/ NEET/IIT/ AIIMS/ AFMC/NDA etc. and UPSC/SSC/Banking and Insurance, Railways etc. entrance exam.

The last date for inviting applications has been extended from 7 August 2021 to 31 August 2021.

The candidates can send their application to the office of the Director, Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla-171001 or through email medha.protsahan@gov.in.