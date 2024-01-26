Shimla – In a significant development, the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has joined hands with the Election Department to integrate lessons on democracy and voting rights into the state’s school curriculum. The move, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and CEO Manish Garg, aims to foster electoral literacy among students.

Starting from the upcoming academic session, schools and colleges across Himachal Pradesh will introduce election education lessons in classes 9 to 12. The curriculum will cover crucial topics such as the principles of democracy, the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and the significance of voting rights.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was present during the MoU signing, emphasized the importance of this initiative. He encouraged young voters to take their responsibilities seriously and make informed choices when exercising their voting rights.

As part of the collaboration, election literacy clubs will be established in schools and colleges. These clubs will organize various activities to engage students and ensure their active participation in the electoral process. The curriculum will be tailored to students’ age and class, providing a comprehensive understanding of democratic principles and the mechanics of elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg highlighted that this step has been taken to ensure maximum voter turnout in the state. The initiative is not only focused on educating students about the electoral process but also on motivating those who have already registered to vote actively.

The Governor extended his congratulations to the people of Himachal Pradesh on Voters’ Day, underlining the importance of celebrating the day as a means to educate citizens not just about their right to vote but also about their duty towards the nation. The collaborative efforts between the Education Department and the Election Department mark a pivotal move towards creating an informed and responsible electorate in the state.