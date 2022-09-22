Shimla: Taking stern cognizance for allegedly violating Central Civil Services/ Conduct Rules by Government Employees employ, the Directorate of Higher Education has warned the teachers of running unauthorised news channels on social media.

Director, Directorate of Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma has issued this letter to all Deputy Directors and Principals of Government Colleges.

As per the orders, all the Principals have been ordered to direct all the teachers not to run any unauthorised news channel. The order also ordered Principals to make sure that none of the teachers and employees interacts with media directly for public release without any prior permission of the competent authority.

The order reads, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that few teachers/employees are running news channels on social media without any permission of the competent authority and also disseminated the un-authentic news related to different decisions/policies of the Government/Development, which violate the Central Civil Services/Conduct Rules. Such types of news disseminated on social media are creating confusion and mistrust amongst the employees and the general public. Due to such news, the employees and persons while necessity is unable to take the right decision about the decisions/policies of the Government/Department.”

All the teachers and employees have been warned of stern disciplinary action if they continue to run a news channel on social media.