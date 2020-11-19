Nauni/Solan: Dr. Jagriti Thakur has been conferred with the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Outstanding Doctoral Research in Fertiliser usage.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

Jagriti, hailed from the Bhuntar in Kullu district, has completed her PhD from Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Department of Soil Science and Water Management and is presently working as Senior Research Fellow at the university.

During her doctorate, Jagriti has worked on developing efficient irrigation and fertigation schedules for adoption in high-density apple orchards raised on clonal rootstocks in the state. She has established judicious irrigation and fertigation schedules for efficient use of fertilizers and scarce irrigation water through drip fertigation under the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project’s sub-component ‘Improving Nutrient and Water Productivity for Sustainability and Profitability in Fruit Production in Himachal Pradesh’ in her doctoral dissertation under the guidance of Dr. JC Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Soil Science and Water Management.

Jagriti will be presented with the award at the FAI Annual Seminar at New Delhi on 7th December 2020.

Dr. Jagriti had also conferred with the US-based International Plant Nutrition Institute (IPNI) Scholar Award for the year 2018 as well

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal congratulated Dr. Jagriti and termed it a proud moment for the university as it recognizes the quality work being done by our researchers. He hoped that the award will motivate other students to excel in research and contribute towards increasing farm incomes.