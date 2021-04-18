Shimla: With the sudden surge in Covid-19 in the country and state, the Education Department has sought suggestions from various stakeholders regarding opening of schools and conduct of ongoing board exams in the state.

Higher Education, Director Dr Amarjeet K Singh in a letter to All the deputy directors (Higher education and Inspections) and all Principal, Headmasters, Government or Private Senior Secondary, High Schools have sought written suggestions on various issues.

The department has also sought suggestions from teacher associations, welfare associations, teaching and non-teaching employees, students, student associations, parents, parent-teacher associations and others.

It has been decided that once the pandemic situation improves a meeting will be called with the stakeholders in order to take situational and practical decisions in the larger interest of the students, stakeholders and the department.