Monika Bhutanguru posted as Shimla SP

Shimla: Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu who was suspended after he was involved in a scuffle with Chief Minister Security in-charge at Bhuntar during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Himachal has been transferred to the post of SP (EOW) CID in Shimla.

State government on Tuesday has transferred as many as 26 Indian Police Services (IPS) as well as three Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPPS) officers. A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government.

As per the official order, Assistant Inspector General of Police at Police Headquarters Shimla Monika Bhutanguru will be the new SP of Shimla while Mohit Chawla who was serving as Shimla SP has been transferred to the post of SP Baddi in Solan district. Rohit Malpani, SP Baddi will now be SP (Cybercrime), CID in Shimla. Sakshi Verma, Commandant, 4th IRBn at Jungalberi, Hamirpur will be the new Assistant Inspector General of Police at Police Headquarters, Shimla.

SP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan has been transferred to the post of Commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Batallion at Bangarh, district while SP Sirmaur Dr Khushal Chand Sharma will now be the new SP of Kangra. SP SIU, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Shimla, Omapati Jamwal has been shifted to the post to SP, Sirmaur at Nahan, SP, Hamirpur Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachadran has been transferred to the post of SP, SIU, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Shimla. He will be replaced as SP Hamirpur by Akriti who was holding the post of Commandant, 1st IRBn at Bangarh, Una.

Dr Virender Singh Tomar, who is presently awaiting posting will now be the Commandant, 5th IRBn (Mahila) at Bassi in Bilaspur, SP Bilaspur Devakar Sharma has been transferred to the post of SP, Police Training College in Daroh, district Kangra. Commandant, 1st H.P. Armed Police at Junga, Anjum Ara will now be SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Southern Range at Shimla. SP Solan Abhishek Yadav has been transferred to the post of Daroh, district Kangra. Commandant, 1st H.P. Armed Police at Junga.

SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Southern Range, Shimla Virender Sharma will now be the new SP of Solan, SP Kinnaur SR Rana has been transferred to the post of SP Bilaspur, SP (Cybercrime) Sandeep Kumar Dhawal will now be Assistant Inspector General of Police, Tourism, Traffic and Railways (TTR) at Shimla while Padam Chand who was holding this post has been transferred to the post of SP (Crime) CID at Shimla.

SP (Leave Reserve) at Police Headquarters, Shimla, Ranjana Chauhan has been transferred to the post of SP, Lokayukta at Shimla.