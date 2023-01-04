Shimla: The State Directorate of Higher Education has cancelled the transfer orders issued before December 12.

The Directorate of Higher Education on Tuesday issued instructions to all the district deputy directors including college and school principals and directed not to relieve and join the transfer orders made prior to 12 December.

Director, Higher Education in its office order “all concerned are directed to implement these instructions in its letter and spirit and not relieving and joining be allowed in these cases.” Any lapse would be viewed seriously, official order further read.

As per information, the previous BJP-led state government had issued transfer orders for hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff just before the assembly elections and due to the imposition of the poll code – these orders couldn’t come into effect after October 2022.

After forming the new government in December, many teaching and non-teaching staff joined the new schools on the old transfer orders and many were lobbying to implement the orders.

The State Teachers Association had also voiced against the transfer orders and sought an immediate relook at it.