Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has asked officers to prepare a holistic work plan for the modernisation of Shimla town.

Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, in a meeting of the GIS-based Development Plan of Amrut city Shimla, emphasised considering the expectation of the general public and geographical conditions of the town while preparing a plan for development works.

“Sustainable development of the town should be ensured while ensuring minimalistic damage to geographical condition of the town,” Bhardwaj further added.

Minister acknowledges the need to expand the city in a view of an increasing population of the town and asked the department to plan to develop a satellite town along with the urbanisation of the adjoining areas of Shimla town.

He said that basic amenities such as modern educational institutions, hospitals and other facilities would be provided in the satellite town. Under the scheme, bypass roads would be constructed in order to strengthen road facilities in the town.

Suresh Bhardwaj said the Shimla town would be developed with global level techniques. He said the state government was committed to developing Shimla as a favourite destination on the world map.

Picturesque Kufri hill station and adjoining areas would be developed from an eco-tourism point of view and possibilities of developing ropeways would also be explored in the town, the minister added.