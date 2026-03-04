Shimla: The second phase of the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on March 18 and continue till April 2, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu set to present the state Budget on March 21.

The provisional agenda for the second phase of the eleventh session of the fourteenth Assembly was released by Secretary Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday. A total of 13 sittings will be held during this period. The House will assemble at 11 am on March 18.

The session will open with a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address, along with obituary references, if any, and other government and legislative business. On March 19, the House will take up the presentation and passage of the first and final instalments of the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025-26. General discussion, voting on demands, introduction and passage of the Appropriation Bill, and discussion on the motion of thanks are also listed for the day.

On March 20, the Assembly will continue discussion and passage of the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address along with government business.

Chief Minister Sukhu will present the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026-27 on March 21. The House will remain closed on March 22. From March 23 to March 25, general discussion on the Budget Estimates for 2026-27 and other government business will be taken up. March 26 has been declared a holiday.

On March 27 and 28, discussion and voting on demands related to the Budget Estimates will be held. March 29 will be a holiday. The House will reconvene on March 30 for government business, followed by further discussion and voting on demands and the introduction, discussion and passing of the Appropriation Bill.

March 31 has been marked as Private Members’ Day after government business. The session will conclude on April 2, with government and legislative business scheduled for April 1 and 2.

Earlier, the first phase of the Budget Session was held from February 16 to 18, during which the resolution regarding the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was discussed and passed in the House.