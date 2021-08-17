Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged off 17 fire fighting vehicles of Fire Services Department to Fire Stations and Fire Sub Stations situated in different parts of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that these vehicles would be provided to Fire Stations, Kinnaur, Mall Road Shimla, Poanta Sahib, Bilaspur, Kullu, Baddi, Parwanoo, Nalagarh, Una and Chamba, Fire Sub stations Jhanduta and Gohar and Fire Posts Jubbal, Patlikuhal, Sansarpur Terrace, Padhar and Jogindernagar.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has spent an amount of Rs. 21.26 crore for purchasing of fire fighting vehicles and other equipments and Rs. 17.46 crore for construction of various buildings of Fire Services Department during last three years.

He said that this would provide better firefighting services particularly in the rural areas of the State.