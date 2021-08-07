Shimla: In order to be fully prepared against the possible third wave of coronavirus, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be appointing as many as 21,000 heath volunteers at as many as 7,792 booths in the state.

BJP State President and Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap on Saturday launched a National Health Volunteer Campaign and Training Camp at the State BJP Headquarters in Chakkar, Shimla. National Convener of the program Dr Rajeev Bindal was also present during the occasion.

He said that for this program, BJP will appoint three workers including a woman, a youth and a paramedic doctor at each booth.

Kashyap said that BJP workers have done exceptional work at the ground level during the first and second wave of the pandemic.

He said that the announcement of a poor welfare package of Rs 1,70,000 crore, manufacturing and exporting N95 masks, ventilators and PPE kits in India, the introduction of covid-19 vaccines within nine months and sending them to other countries was historic.

“For the first time in the history oxygen was delivered across the country through every mode transport, five kilograms of food grains were provided to the poor people and Rs 2,000 each were deposited four times in the bank account of the farmers.

He said that during the vaccination drive, BJP workers inspired the people and today the world’s largest vaccination drive is going on in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, more than 50 crore vaccines have been administered in the country and Himachal ranks number one in the whole country as it has provided more than 54 lakh vaccines,” said Kashyap.

“On August 4, more than 62 lakh vaccines were administered in a single day across the country” he added.

He said that BJP is fully prepared to fight against the possible third wave of the pandemic.