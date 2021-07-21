Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee will be organising a week-long tree plantation drive from July 25 to July 31 in memory of late leader Virbhadra Singh.

The tree plantation drive has been named ‘Virbhadra Singh Tree Plantation Week’.

The party has directed its leaders, officials and workers in every district of the state to ensure their participation in this plantation drive.

This plantation drive will be organised in Shimla (Urban) on July 25 and in Shimla (Rural) on July 26.

Similarly, plantation drive will be organised in Una and Sirmour districts on July 27, Kangra and Solan on July 28, Hamirpur and Kullu on July 29, 30 in Bilaspur and Mandi on July 30 and in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur on July 31.

“Since, we and the people of the state have lost one of its great leaders, Virbhadra Singh. Therefore, the party has decided to organise this week-long plantation as a tribute to him,” State party President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said.

Remembering Singh’s contribution, Rathore said that Singh’s valuable contribution to the development of the state can never be forgotten.

“Virbhadra Singh will always be a source of inspiration for the Congress party. Congress will move ahead in the state with his ideals and his vision of holistic development” added Rathore.